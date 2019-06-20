Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hamas chief: Israel ignoring cease-fire terms for Gaza
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 6:11 am EDT
A man stands outside a Jewish religious school in Sderot, Israel, after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Hamas’ chief says Israel is ignoring the terms of an indirect cease-fire agreement for the Gaza Strip.
Ismail Haniyeh told foreign reporters in Gaza on Thursday that the understandings, brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the U.N., now are “in the danger zone.”
He said Israel has shown “no respect” for the terms and the 2 million residents of blockaded Gaza who “have not felt” any improvement to their living conditions.
Israel acknowledges no formal arrangements.
Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade after the Islamic militant group violently seized control of the coastal Palestinian enclave in 2007.
Since March 2018, Hamas has led mass protests along the Israel-Gaza fence against Israel.
The two have fought three wars over the past decade and the informal understandings are aimed at preventing another war.
The Associated Press
