Giant telescope will be built on sacred Native Hawaiian peak

HONOLULU — After years of protests and legal battles, Hawaii officials have announced that a massive telescope which will allow scientists to peer into the most distant reaches of our early universe will be built on a volcano that some consider sacred.

Gov. David Ige said Thursday that the state has issued a “notice to proceed” for the Thirty Meter Telescope project.

In October, a state Supreme Court’s 4-1 ruling upheld the project’s permits for the $1.4 billion instrument.

Opponents say the telescope will desecrate sacred land atop Mauna Kea, the state’s highest peak and a place of religious importance to Native Hawaiians.

Scientists say the summit is one of the best places on Earth for astronomy. Several telescopes and observatories are already on the summit.

Caleb Jones, The Associated Press