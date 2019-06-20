Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fairbanks pickup driver strikes sign, carries it for miles
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 12:08 pm EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A 26-year-old Fairbanks man was charged with felony evidence tampering after his pickup struck a road sign and carried it for miles to a rural road.
Fairbanks television station KTVF reports Cody James Brown also is charged with driving under the influence.
His attorney at the Alaska Public Defender’s Office did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Thursday.
Witnesses Monday said Brown’s truck struck two signs near a liquor store, and with one still attached, fled north out of the city.
Witnesses followed and watched Brown stop and try to pull out the sign.
Police found Brown hiding in a ditch.
A “LEFT LANE MUST TURN LEFT” sign and 20-feet (6.1-meters) of steel post were found near the truck, which had a smashed windshield and grill.
___
Information from: KTVF-TV, http://www.webcenter11.com
The Associated Press
