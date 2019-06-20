Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
EU leaders set for battle royal over bloc's top jobs
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 4:12 am EDT
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker rings a bell to signal the start of a weekly meeting of EU commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders are converging on Brussels for the start of the process to finalize candidates for the bloc’s top jobs who will supervise a sprawl of policy files for at least the next five years.
The EU is responsible for co-ordinating the 28 member countries’ common policies on sectors ranging from the single market to immigration.
The main posts up for grabs Thursday are the head of the EU’s powerful executive arm, the European Commission, and president of the European Council, which represents the member states. The European Parliament has a say too.
The current European Council president, Donald Tusk, says his many contacts “have shown that there are different views, different interests, but also a common will to finalize this process before” parliament sits on July 2.