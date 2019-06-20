Death penalty sought in hammer attack that killed 4

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing a woman and three children in a New Orleans suburb with a hammer.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said in a news release Thursday that a grand jury had indicted Terrance Leonard with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Connick says he’s pursuing the death penalty.

Leonard is accused of killing 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son and 9-year-old niece on March 6 in Terrytown.

He’s also accused of attacking a 12-year-old daughter of Riley’s who survived.

Authorities at the time said the children were attacked in bed as they slept and their mother was out. Then he attacked Riley when she returned.

The Associated Press