Crowd gives Kawhi Leonard warm welcome at Blue Jays game

Fresh off winning an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard can’t go anywhere without being recognized.

That was also the case at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night when the 2019 NBA Finals MVP tried to discretely take his seat just under an hour into the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cheers began as fans quickly realized who it was and chants of “M-V-P” grew louder as the All-Star took his seat directly behind home plate.