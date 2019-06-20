Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Crowd gives Kawhi Leonard warm welcome at Blue Jays game
by The Canadian Press and news staff
Posted Jun 20, 2019 9:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 20, 2019 at 10:54 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors basketball player Kawhi Leonard and his girlfriend Kishele Shipley watch the Toronto Blue Jays player the Los Angeles Angels during MLB baseball action in Toronto, Thursday June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Fresh off winning an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard can’t go anywhere without being recognized.
That was also the case at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night when the 2019 NBA Finals MVP tried to discretely take his seat just under an hour into the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Cheers began as fans quickly realized who it was and chants of “M-V-P” grew louder as the All-Star took his seat directly behind home plate.
MVP! MVP!
A similar scene took place when Leonard visited Niagara Falls earlier this week. Crowds followed him down the street snapping photos and taking video as he tried to enjoy tourist activities with his family. He was also spotted at Toronto’s Cactus Club and at a Home Depot this week, fueling fan speculation about re-signing with the Raptors.