Loading articles...

Crowd gives Kawhi Leonard warm welcome at Blue Jays game

Last Updated Jun 20, 2019 at 10:54 pm EDT

Toronto Raptors basketball player Kawhi Leonard and his girlfriend Kishele Shipley watch the Toronto Blue Jays player the Los Angeles Angels during MLB baseball action in Toronto, Thursday June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Fresh off winning an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard can’t go anywhere without being recognized.

That was also the case at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night when the 2019 NBA Finals MVP tried to discretely take his seat just under an hour into the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cheers began as fans quickly realized who it was and chants of “M-V-P” grew louder as the All-Star took his seat directly behind home plate.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.