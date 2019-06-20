Chilean teachers demonstrate for better working conditions

SANTIAGO, Chile — Thousands of Chilean teachers are demonstrating in the streets of the country’s capital to demand better working conditions.

The teachers have been on strike for three weeks, forcing the cancellation of classes for large numbers of students.

Thursday’s march was mostly peaceful, but violence erupted after a small group of hooded demonstrators threw rocks at riot police near the presidential palace.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to push them back.

Union leaders representing the teachers said the government refuses to talk to them. This is the third demonstration that they’ve staged since the strike began on June 3.

Teachers’ demands include the payment of a bonus and the annulment of a measure that changed history and physical education into optional subjects in the school curriculum.

