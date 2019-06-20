Alberta couple charged in meningitis death asks trial judge to dismiss charges

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An Alberta couple charged in the meningitis death of their toddler wants a judge to dismiss the case against them.

David and Collet Stephan are on trial for a second time for allegedly failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 19-month-old son Ezekiel in 2012.

They treated him with alternative therapies before eventually calling 911, but the child died in hospital.

The couple was originally found guilty by a jury but the Supreme Court ordered a new trial last year.

The Crown concluded its case earlier this week and defence lawyer Jason Demers has applied to have the charges dismissed.

Demers says the Crown has failed to provide any evidence about whether earlier medical attention would have saved the child’s life.

The Canadian Press