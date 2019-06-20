Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alabama's Roy Moore to announce US Senate plans Thursday
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 10:50 am EDT
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, file photo, Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore walks off the stage with wife Kayla Moore after he spoke to supporters after an election-night watch party at the RSA activity center, in Montgomery, Ala. Moore has scheduled a news conference, Thursday, June 20, 2019, to announce whether he is running for U.S. Senate in 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Republican Roy Moore will announce today if he’s running for U.S. Senate in 2020.
Moore has scheduled a Thursday afternoon announcement in Montgomery. The announcement comes as some state and national Republicans have discouraged him from entering the race.
President Donald Trump last month tweeted that Moore “cannot win” and said Republicans need to retake the seat in the once reliably red state.
Moore lost the 2017 special election to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones amid allegations of past sexual misconduct with teenagers. Moore denied the allegations.
Congressman Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and state legislator Arnold Mooney have already announced GOP primary bids.
A former Alabama chief justice, Moore maintains a following among some evangelical voters because of his stances against same-sex marriage and for the public display of the Ten Commandments.
The Associated Press
