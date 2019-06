Alabama's Roy Moore to announce US Senate plans Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Republican Roy Moore will announce today if he’s running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Moore has scheduled a Thursday afternoon announcement in Montgomery. The announcement comes as some state and national Republicans have discouraged him from entering the race.

President Donald Trump last month tweeted that Moore “cannot win” and said Republicans need to retake the seat in the once reliably red state.

Moore lost the 2017 special election to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones amid allegations of past sexual misconduct with teenagers. Moore denied the allegations.

Congressman Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and state legislator Arnold Mooney have already announced GOP primary bids.

A former Alabama chief justice, Moore maintains a following among some evangelical voters because of his stances against same-sex marriage and for the public display of the Ten Commandments.

