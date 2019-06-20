A list of the 40 albums on the Polaris Music Prize long list

The Polaris Music Prize has unveiled the 40 Canadian albums that qualified for its list of standout projects.

The titles will progress to the next stage of consideration by a jury of journalists, broadcasters and bloggers, with the short list of 10 albums revealed on July 16.

Here’s which albums made the Polaris long list:

Tim Baker, “Forever Overhead”

Tanika Charles, “The Gumption”

Clairmont The Second, “Do You Drive?”

Charlotte Cornfield, “The Shape of Your Name”

Marie Davidson, “Working Class Woman”

Dilly Dally, “Heaven”

The Dirty Nil, “Master Volume”

Dizzy, “Baby Teeth”

Elisapie, “The Ballad of the Runaway Girl”

FET.NAT, “Le Mal”

Dominique Fils-Aimé, “Stay Tuned!”

F—ed Up, “Dose Your Dreams”

Yves Jarvis, “The Same But By Different Means”

Carly Rae Jepsen, “Dedicated”

Kaia Kater, “Grenades”

Kimmortal, “X Marks the Swirl”

La Force, “La Force”

LAL, “Dark Beings”

Laurence-Anne, “Première apparition”

Salomé Leclerc, “Les choses extérieures”

Lee Harvey Osmond, “Mohawk”

Jean Leloup, “L’étrange pays”

Shay Lia, “Dangerous”

Les Louanges, “La nuit est une panthère”

Loud, “Tout ça pour ça”

Shawn Mendes, “Shawn Mendes”

Haviah Mighty, “13th Floor”

Operators, “Radiant Dawn”

Orville Peck, “Pony”

Sandro Perri, “In Another Life”

PUP, “Morbid Stuff”

Lee Reed, “The Steal City EP”

Jessie Reyez, “Being Human In Public”

Shad, “A Short Story About a War”

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, “Trapline”

Alexandra Stréliski, “Inscape”

sydanie, “999”

TOBi, “STILL”

Voivod, “The Wake”

Wintersleep, “In The Land Of”

The Canadian Press