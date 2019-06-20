Loading articles...

1 man seriously injured in Jane and Finch stabbing

Last Updated Jun 20, 2019 at 11:02 pm EDT

Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area Thursday night

Officers responded to a call in the neighbourhood just after 9 p.m.

Investigators say a man was stabbed and paramedics say his injuries were serious but non-life threatening.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

