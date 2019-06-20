Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 in 6 ER visits or hospital stays triggers 'surprise' bill
by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 3:12 am EDT
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill, in Washington. A new study says about once in every six times someone is taken to an emergency room or checks in to a hospital as an in-patient, the treatment is followed by a “surprise” medical bill. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
WASHINGTON — A new study says about once in every six times someone is taken to an emergency room or checks in to a hospital, the treatment is followed by a “surprise” medical bill.
The report Thursday from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation also finds that depending on what state you live in, the odds can be much higher.
It finds that millions of people with coverage from large employers that’s considered solid are still exposed to “out-of-network” charges that can amount to thousands of dollars
The report comes as congressional lawmakers of both parties and the Trump administration move to close the loophole, with a Senate panel scheduled to vote on legislation next week.