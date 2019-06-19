Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trump honours economist who advised him on lowering taxes
by Kevin Freking, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 5:38 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer, whose theories on tax cuts have guided Republican policy since the 1980s.
Trump presented the award to Laffer on Wednesday. Laffer had advised Trump during his presidential campaign and co-wrote a flattering book titled “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy.”
Laffer says lower tax rates change people’s behaviour and stimulate economic growth, creating more tax revenue for the government, not less.
A number of economists disagree and do not believe that cutting taxes spurs growth.
The president credits his $1.5 trillion tax cut package for boosting the economy. But the federal deficit also soared. It’s up nearly 40 per cent through the first eight months of the budget year.