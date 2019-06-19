Tourism Toronto's new ad features Raptors, celebrates diversity

Tourism Toronto has launched a new ad campaign that features, among other Toronto staples, the Raptors and their superfan Nav Bhatia.

The agency is looking to build off the economic boost the city experienced during the Raptors championship playoff run with a campaign that celebrates Toronto’s sense of welcome and diversity.

“’We the North’ is all over the world now – this is the centre of a global stage,” said Raptors President Masai Ujuri at the championship parade — and Tourism Toronto is pushing to convert that global presence into tourism dollars.

Along with the newly crowned NBA champs, the new campaign – called “Let Yourself In” – includes Pride festivities, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, TIFF as well as several slick shots of the CN Tower, the famous graffiti alleys and the Distillery District.

Last year Toronto had 44 million visitors and Tourism Toronto is hoping the Raptors’ recent success will inspire people to “see Toronto now” — as their Twitter and Instagram handles suggest.