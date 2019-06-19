The Latest: Kuwait's emir in Baghdad amid regional tensions

BAGHDAD — The Latest on developments in the Persian Gulf region amid rising tensions between Iran and the U.S. (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Kuwait’s emir has arrived in Iraq for a rare official visit to the neighbouring country amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf between Washington and Tehran.

Iraq’s President Barham Saleh received Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah at Baghdad’s airport on Wednesday.

Kuwait news agency KUNA said the visit, the first since 2012, will focus on regional developments in the wake of attacks on oil tankers last week near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Washington, which has accused Iran of carrying out the attacks on the oil tankers, has dispatched warships and bombers to the region and is sending 1,000 more troops to the Mideast. Iran denies it is behind the attacks.

___

10:05 a.m.

Iraqi officials say a rocket hit an oil-drilling site in southern Basra province, striking a camp housing energy giant Exxon Mobil and wounding three local workers, one seriously.

Security official Mahdi Raykan says a Katyusha rocket landed early Wednesday in the Zubair and Rumeila oil fields camp, operated by the Iraqi Drilling company, where Exxon Mobil has workers’ caravans.

Exxon Mobil, based in Irving, Texas, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. In May, it evacuated staff from the West Qurna 1 oil field in Basra province.

As tensions escalate between Iran and the U.S., there’re concerns Iraq could once again get caught in the middle. The country hosts more than 5,000 U.S. troops, and is home to powerful Iranian-backed militias, some of whom want those U.S. forces to leave.

The Associated Press