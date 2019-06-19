The Latest: Hicks arrives for interview with House panel

WASHINGTON — The Latest on congressional investigations and special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks has arrived for a closed-door interview with members of the House Judiciary Committee.

The interview is part of the panel’s investigation of President Donald Trump and obstruction of justice. Hicks is the first testimony they will hear from someone linked to Trump’s inner circle since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

It is unclear how much information she will provide, as the White House has said she is “absolutely immune” from testimony with respect to her service to the president. A White House lawyer will be in the room.

Hicks did not respond to questions as she made her way through a throng of photographers into the second-floor hearing room.

___

6:40 a.m.

The closed-door interview that House lawmakers have with Hope Hicks, a former communications director for President Donald Trump, marks the first time they are hearing from someone linked to his inner circle since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Obtaining the testimony Wednesday from Hicks, a close and trusted former Trump aide, is a significant victory for Democrats.

The House Judiciary Committee originally subpoenaed Hicks to give public testimony, but agreed to the private interview after negotiations.

Still, it is unclear how much new information Hicks will provide.

She already co-operated extensively with Mueller’s probe, and a White House lawyer who will be in the room for the interview is expected to try and block her from answering certain questions.

The Associated Press