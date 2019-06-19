Loading articles...

Teen killed by fallen tree at camp in B.C., another person in hospital

SOOKE, B.C. — One teenager has died and another is in critical but stable condition after a tree fell on at least one of them at a camp near the Vancouver Island community of Sooke, B.C.

Officials with the Otter Point Volunteer Fire Department say they were called to Camp Barnard after a report that a boy was trapped under a tree.

One person was seen being transported by ambulance while rescuers attempted CPR on another person on a nearby river bank.

Crews battling a nearby brush fire say winds hit 80 km/h around Sooke.

An ambulance helicopter was sent to the area near a hatchery and the BC Coroners Service has been contacted.

Camp Barnard offers wilderness camping and a variety of programs for children and young adults. (CTV)

 

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.