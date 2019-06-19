Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Teacher accused of making terroristic threat fights for job
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 1:43 am EDT
MARIETTA, Ga. — A Georgia school teacher charged with making terroristic threats is fighting to keep her job after her school system didn’t renew her contract.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Tymille Baker appealed the loss of her job Tuesday before a three-member Cobb County School District panel.
Baker is a teacher at a Smyrna high school. She was arrested and freed on bond after allegedly telling a teacher at her son’s elementary school she would “blow up the school” if he wasn’t allowed to skip a grade. A court date is pending. Baker’s attorney says no precautions were taken at the school after the remark. He said that means “nobody thought there was a threat.”
Whatever the panel recommends will be considered by the Cobb County School Board on July 18.
The Associated Press
