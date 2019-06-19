Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Tasty deals: Apps help find unsold food and reduce waste
by Kirsten Grieshaber, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 6:38 am EDT
In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo, Annekathrin Fiesinger talks about her motivation to use a food sharing app to reduce food waste during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin. In Germany, growing numbers of people use modern technology such as phone apps to help reduce food waste. In an effort to cut down on climate-wrecking carbon dioxide emissions created by food waste, they build online communities to share food before throwing it away. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
BERLIN — Growing numbers of people are using technology such as phone apps to reduce food waste and the carbon emissions it creates.
Some build online communities to share food before throwing it away. Others team up with supermarkets to create applications that alert consumers when groceries are about to expire and are marked down.
In Germany, phone apps are becoming popular to find discounted, unsold food from restaurants.
While it’s unclear how big an impact such efforts have in ultimately reducing emissions, they reflect how environmental concerns are growing and shaping the behaviour of consumers and businesses.