Suspect sought in Yonge-Dundas stabbing on day of Raptors parade
by News staff
Posted Jun 19, 2019 7:05 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 19, 2019 at 7:12 am EDT
Security camera image of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas streets on June 17, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have released security camera images of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square on Monday — which occurred on the same day of the Raptors victory parade and fan rally
Police said they were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets around 2 p.m.
Viewing screens had been set up at the square since the main rally at Nathan Phillips Square was at capacity. It is not clear if that stabbing was connected to the celebrations.
According to police, a man got into an argument with a group of men on the street. He then allegedly stabbed three men and a boy.
The victims remain in serious condition in hospital.
Police say the suspect is in his 20s and has a medium build. At the time, he was wearing a black sweater with a red and yellow design, black pants, and a black head covering.
He is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous.
Police are asking anyone who witnesses the stabbing or who has photos or videos of the incident to contact them