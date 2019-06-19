Stabbing in Queens Quay parking garage turns out to be prank

Police say a stabbing call they attending at a parking garage on Queens Quay turned out to be a prank.

Officers responded to a call in the area of Queens Quay and York Street shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Initial reports said a man was stabbed and bleeding and a suspect with a large knife was chasing other people.

When EMS arrived, they did not locate a victim.

Police later said no one was injured and one man was taken into custody.

“This appears to be a prank/filming,” police said in a tweet.

An investigation is ongoing.