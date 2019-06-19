Loading articles...

Man stabbed in an attempted robbery in North York

Last Updated Jun 19, 2019 at 7:42 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Offices were called to Beecroft Road and Ellerslie Avenue near Dempsey Park to reports of a stabbing.

The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe it may have been an attempted robbery.

There’s no word yet on any suspect information.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.