Man stabbed in an attempted robbery in North York

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Offices were called to Beecroft Road and Ellerslie Avenue near Dempsey Park to reports of a stabbing.

The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe it may have been an attempted robbery.

There’s no word yet on any suspect information.