SIU investigating after man barricades himself inside east-end home

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an incident in the city’s east end Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive around 10 p.m.

It’s alleged that a man stole a taxicab and then crashed into another vehicle. He then fled the cab and barricaded himself into a nearby home.

Police said the home was unoccupied at the time and that the man had no connection to the house.

The Emergency Task Force was called in and the man was eventually taken out of the home on a stretcher. He was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital.

There has been no word on the extent of his injuries.