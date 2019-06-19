Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shopify to open U.S. fulfilment centres as part of expanded offerings
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 11:51 am EDT
The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify are pictured on May 29, 2019. Shopify Inc. says it is expanding into fulfillment centres as it looks to grow its footprint in the highly competitive world of online retail.The Ottawa-based tech company, which provides online sales platforms, says the network of centres will help qualifying U.S. merchants lower shipping costs and ensure timely deliveries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
TORONTO — Shopify Inc. says it is expanding into fulfilment centres as it looks to grow its footprint in the highly competitive world of online retail.
The Ottawa-based tech company, which provides online sales platforms, says the network of centres will help qualifying U.S. merchants lower shipping costs and ensure timely deliveries.
Shopify says the fulfilment centres will provide warehousing and shipping services as well as inventory technology that will help small merchants distribute their goods more efficiently.
The company did not disclose if and when it will expand the fulfilment network into Canada.
Shopify’s expansion comes as it faces increased competition from other online platforms that are adding direct sales options, such as Instagram, while online retail giant Amazon continues to push for faster and more reliable shipping options for its customers.
The fulfilment announcement was made at the company’s annual Unite conference, where the company also announced more language and currency offerings, updated designs for online stores and point-of-sale, and a new platform for larger merchants.