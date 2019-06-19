Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sheriff on Parkland: I can train but can't give out courage
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 5:17 pm EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ case against the sheriff he suspended because of his department’s response to the Parkland school shooting is largely tied to the inactions of a deputy who failed to enter the school after bullets began flying.
Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel testified for seven hours Wednesday while fighting to regain his job. A lawyer for DeSantis focused his questions on training that former Deputy Scot Peterson received before a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.
Israel replied that Peterson was trained but there’s no way he could have given him the courage to confront the shooter.
DeSantis suspended Israel just three days after taking office in January, saying the sheriff was incompetent and negligent of duty.
The Associated Press
