QuickList: May inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

OTTAWA — Canada’s national inflation rate was 2.4 per cent in May, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces and territories. (Previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador, 1.6 per cent (1.5)

— Prince Edward Island, 1.2 (1.2)

— Nova Scotia, 1.9 (1.3)

— New Brunswick, 2.1 (1.7)

— Quebec, 2.4 (1.8)

— Ontario, 2.4 (1.9)

— Manitoba, 2.8 (2.3)

— Saskatchewan, 2.1 (2.3)

— Alberta, 2.3 (2.2)

— British Columbia, 2.6 (2.7)

 

The Canadian Press

