Pride parade and other events mark first weekend of summer

Summer officially arrives just before noon Friday and you need to celebrate the sunny season. There are several events taking place this weekend in the city including the Pride parade.

As you make your weekend plans, keep in mind that trains won’t be running on Line 3 starting at 11 p.m. Saturday and into Sunday due to repair work. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be running.

Top events

Pride weekend

The month-long celebration culminates this weekend with several festivities including the Pride parade on Sunday. The parade starts at 2 p.m. at Bloor and Church streets and makes it way down Yonge Street to Yonge-Dundas Square. Earlier in the weekend, the Trans March will take place on Friday and the Dyke March on Saturday. There is also the Pride Run/Walk on Saturday and the Pride Streetfair from Friday to Sunday. Road closures will be in effect for the various events, and will be posted on this page once the City of Toronto releases its list of road closures for the weekend.

A screenshot of the Pride Toronto guide via pridetoronto.com.

TD Toronto Jazz Festival

The arrival of summer marks the start of the jazz festival, which gets underway on Friday and runs until June 30. Music lovers can take in more than 175 free shows at various spots in the Yorkville area. During opening weekend, a section of Bloor Street in Yorkville will closed for performances at the mainstage that include The Blues Brothers co-founder Dan Aykroyd. Cumberland Street will be closed during the 10-day festival for free performances, a Mardi Gras-themed Friday Night Live at the ROM, live entertainment with Cirque du Soleil, hula hoop workshops, and fun for the whole family.

Indigenous Arts Festival

Fort York will be home to the free three-day arts festival that features dance and music, storytelling, an arts and crafts market, food, and more. It starts on Friday and runs until Sunday.

Junction Summer Solstice

Celebrate the good things that a new season brings at the retro-themed beach party in the Junction. The street party on Dundas Street West runs from noon to midnight on Saturday. Enjoy live music and street performances, an assortment of food, an arts and crafts market, and tons of fun.

The Queensway Buttertart Festival

If you love butter tarts, this festival has your name on it. Head down to Queensway Park, near The Queensway and Royal York Road, on Saturday an array of the treats created by pastry chefs across the GTA. There will also be other food as well as a beer garden, live music and a kids zone.