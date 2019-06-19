Bremner Boulevard near Jurassic Park to be renamed 'Raptors Way'

City Council has unanimously voted to rename a portion of Bremner Boulevard that includes Jurassic Park “Raptors Way” to honour the NBA Champions.

Mayor John Tory announced the proposal during his speech at the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship fan rally at Nathan Phillips Square on Monday.

The motion passed 23-0 Wednesday to dedicate Bremner from York Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Tory said his announcement at the rally allowed city council to comply with one of the requirements of a street name change, which is some community input.

“I would say the response from the 50,000 people or whatever it was out at Nathan Phillips to this, I think we can vote for this, certain that the community at large and the local community heartily approves of what it is we are going to do in recognition of our beloved Raptors,” said Tory.