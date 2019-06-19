Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pharmacare is on the table. Will anyone make it happen?
by Claire Brassard
Posted Jun 19, 2019 5:39 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s the missing piece of Canada’s health-care puzzle. Most actual “care” in this country is covered and never refused, but millions of people still struggle to afford the medicines they’re prescribed. A long-awaited set of recommendations suggests Canada fix that by adopting a national, single-payer pharmacare plan. But that’s easier said than done.
What would it take to get prescription drugs covered in this country? How much would it cost? What kind of difference would the average Canadian see? And given that these recommendations come months before an election that seems destined to be about affordability, where do Canada’s political parties stand on pharmacare?
GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill reporter
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
