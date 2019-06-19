Loading articles...

New FAA airport grants for Reno, Winnemucca, Minden, Fallon

RENO, Nev. — The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded federal grants for a number of airports in northern Nevada, including $14.6 million for runway reconstruction and lighting improvements at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced more than $3.1 billion in grants nationwide Wednesday under the Airport Improvement Program.

They include $1.9 million for taxiway construction at Minden-Tahoe Airport and $1.85 million for apron expansion at Winnemucca Municipal Airport.

Reno-Stead Airport north of Reno will get $1.26 million for apron reconstruction and $1.1 million is going to Fallon Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.

Chao says it’s a significant investment in airport improvements that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.