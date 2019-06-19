Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Navy to name new destroyer after late Hawaii senator Inouye
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 6:09 pm EDT
FILE -- This Dec. 7, 2008 file photo shows U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii during a ceremony commemorating the 67th anniversary of the Japanese attack. The U.S. Navy will christen a new guided missile destroyer the USS Daniel Inouye this weekend during a ceremony in Maine. The Arleigh Burke-class ship is being named after the war hero and politician who broke racial barriers in Congress. (AP Photo/Lucy Pemoni, File)
HONOLULU — The U.S. Navy will christen a new guided missile destroyer, the USS Daniel Inouye, during a ceremony in Maine.
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii will speak at Saturday’s ceremony in Bath, Maine. Inouye’s widow, Irene Hirano Inouye, will be the ship’s sponsor.
The Arleigh Burke-class ship is being named after the war hero and politician who broke racial barriers in Congress.
Inouye represented Hawaii in the U.S. Senate for a half-century until his death in 2012.
He played key roles in congressional investigations of the Watergate and Iran-Contra scandals and served as chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.
He received the Medal of Honor for bravery in World War II with the mostly Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He lost his right arm.