More than 400 administrative health-sector workers being laid off in Ontario

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Jun 19, 2019 at 11:35 am EDT

Health Minister Christine Elliott speaking at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018, CITYNEWS

More than 400 health-sector workers are being laid off in Ontario as the Progressive Conservative government moves to merge 20 agencies into one.

A spokesman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says 416 people in “back-office positions” will lose their jobs and another 409 vacant positions will be eliminated.

The province is consolidating 14 local health integration networks, Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario and other agencies into a new organization called Ontario Health.

The government projects the change will save $350 million a year by 2021-22, and a senior official said recently that $250 million will be saved this year.

Elliott says each agency having its own administrative and back-office support needlessly duplicates operations and takes money from patient care.

During last year’s election, Premier Doug Ford repeatedly promised that not a single person would lose their job under his government.

Although this decision is bound to be perceived as a very negative decision in terms of public opinion, I do see how that cuts are necessary. There has been too much duplication, especially in terms of the LHINs, and hopefully, this will bring costs down enough to have those funds reallocated to patients, where the funds matter most.

June 19, 2019 at 12:01 pm
