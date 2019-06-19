Loading articles...

Male injured in Mississauga stabbing

Last Updated Jun 19, 2019 at 6:35 am EDT

Peel police investigating after a man was stabbed near Dundas Street West and Hurontario Street on June 19, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Mississauga Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Hurontario Street around 10:45 p.m.

Police said the victim is a male but haven’t released his age.

There has been no word on suspects.

