LA mom accused in death of special-needs son kept in closet
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 11:40 am EDT
LOS ANGELES — A preliminary hearing is underway in the case of a Los Angeles mother accused of keeping her special-needs son locked in a closet, ultimately causing his death.
KABC-TV reports police Detective Abel Munoz testified this week that when he found 10-year-old Yonatan Aguilar dead in the closet, the boy was so frail and gaunt he looked five years younger.
Veronica Aguilar is a mother of four and is accused of neglect, causing Yonatan’s death.
The boy’s stepfather Jose Pinzon testified she told him she sent the boy to Mexico for treatment.
Pinzon said he was shocked when he learned that she had not sent the boy away and that he was dead in their own house.
He also said Veronica Aguilar was in the U.S. illegally and felt helpless.
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/
