Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 11:12 pm EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says the country’s Revolutionary Guard has shot down a U.S. drone. The U.S. military declined to immediately comment.
IRNA said Thursday the drone was hit when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province.
IRNA, citing the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk.
Capt. Bill Urban, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, declined to comment when asked if an American drone was shot down.
However, he told The Associated Press: “There was no drone over Iranian territory.”
The reported shootdown comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. It takes root in President Donald Trump’s decision a year ago to withdraw America from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
