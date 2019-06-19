Imam arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman over several years

Toronto police have arrested an Imam for sexually assaulting a woman after a lengthy investigation.

Investigators say the woman came forward in early 2019, accusing her Imam of sexual assault.

The woman met the Imam at a Mosque in 2008. Shortly after, he went to her home and convinced her she was possessed and he could help her.

She was brought back to his living quarters where the victim alleges she was sexually assaulted during what the Imam claimed was a religious ceremony.

Over the next several years, it’s alleged she was continually sexually assault and he threatened to harm her on numerous occasions. Police also allege he threatened to expose her to the community and congregation.

On Tuesday, Imam Syed Zaidi, 49, was arrested as he tried to board a plane to leave Canada at Pearson Airport.

He’s been charged with breach of trust, three counts of sexual assault, threatening death and criminal harassment.

Investigators believe there could be other alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.