Gun-wielding grandmother holds suspect at gunpoint
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 7:06 pm EDT
ATHENS, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a gun-wielding grandmother confronted a wanted man in her driveway after he crashed a stolen car near her home.
WAAY-TV talked to 75-year-old Marcia Black on Tuesday, a day after deputies arrested Cameron Powers. Black says she pointed a rifle at Powers while her 15-year-old granddaughter called 911.
She says she fired a shot in the air to stop Powers when he tried to inch closer to her Limestone County home. Then, he got down on his knees until deputies arrived a short time later. She says Powers tried to run when deputies got there, but it wasn’t long before he was put in handcuffs.
Authorities charged Powers with car theft and attempting to elude. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment.
___
Information from: WAAY-TV, http://www.waaytv.com/
The Associated Press
