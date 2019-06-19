Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grand jury probing sale of coach's home to prospect's father
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 2:52 pm EDT
BOSTON — A federal grand jury is investigating the sale of the Harvard University fencing coach’s suburban Boston home for nearly double its assessed value to a man whose son was later admitted to the school and joined the team.
A subpoena reviewed by The Boston Globe ordered the town of Needham Board of Assessors to provide documents and records about the property sold by longtime coach Peter Brand in 2016.
Needham’s director of assessing, Chip Davis, told the newspaper he received the subpoena in April and sent authorities the information they requested.
Jie Zhao has said he bought the home as an investment and favour to Brand. Both men have denied wrongdoing.
Lawyers for Zhao and Brand say they aren’t aware of a federal investigation.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
The Associated Press
