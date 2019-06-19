Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fishermen watch as great white shark makes off with bait
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 6:34 am EDT
MANASQUAN, N.J. — Six sport fishermen had some competition as they tried to catch mako sharks for a tournament off the New Jersey shore.
Capt. Jeff Crilly tells the Asbury Park Press they were fishing about 30 miles (48 kilometres) off Manasquan Inlet when a great white shark surfaced and grabbed their bag of bait hanging off the back of their boat Monday. Crilly estimates the shark was 16- to 18-feet long (4- to 5-meters), or more than half the size of their boat.
All the crew could do was watch and videotape the encounter before the great white swam off with the bait.
Crilly says they’ve fished for sharks a lot, but they’ve “never seen anything like that.”
___
Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com
The Associated Press
