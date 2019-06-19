Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Database says 91,600 killed in Yemen fighting since 2015
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 12:18 am EDT
CAIRO — A database tracking violence says at least 91,600 people have been killed in Yemen’s civil war, presenting a new estimate after completing reporting for the first months of fighting in 2015.
The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project said Wednesday that the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels is responsible for more than 8,000 of about 11,700 deaths resulting from the direct targeting of civilians.
The group says 11,900 people were killed this year, compared to 30,800 in 2018 — the highest annual toll so far. The numbers don’t include those who have died in the humanitarian disasters caused by the war, particularly starvation.
The conflict began with the 2014 takeover of the capital of Sanaa by the Iranian-backed Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.
The Associated Press
