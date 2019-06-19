Canopy Growth shareholders approve proposed acquisition of Acreage Holdings

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. says its shareholders approved transactions connected to the company’s proposed acquisition of U.S. cannabis company Acreage Holdings.

The Smiths Falls, Ont.,-based cannabis producer says 99.05 per cent of its shareholders voted in favour of a resolution at a special meeting held today.

The resolution approves issuing Canopy Growth common shares and making certain amendments to some company warrants in connection with the proposed acquisition.

It says Acreage shareholders also approved the transaction at a special meeting held simultaneously.

The approvals come after a U.S. hedge fund said in May that it will vote against the US$3.4-billion offer because it is “unbelievably lopsided” in favour of Canopy Growth.

The two companies expect the transaction to close on or close to June 27 and it is subject to approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia and other closing conditions.

Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton says in a statement that the transaction’s completion “is intended to position us to efficiently and effectively enter the U.S. cannabis market once federally permissible.”

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

The Canadian Press



