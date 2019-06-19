Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brazil's Moro says 'nothing to hide' about leaked messages
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 2:53 pm EDT
Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro testifies before a senate commission, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Press reports have accused him of allegedly coordinating with prosecutors, improperly advising them in a case against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Moro and prosecutors deny any wrongdoing, but the Brazilian Bar Association has called for the suspension of the minister and others pending an inquiry. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro says there is nothing improper about alleged conversations he had with prosecutors when he was a crusading anti-corruption judge.
Moro voluntarily attended a Senate hearing Wednesday and said: “There is nothing to hide. Sensationalism is being created around the news.”
The online news site The Intercept has published leaked documents and text messages it says show the judge offering guidance to prosecutors in investigations that led to the conviction and jailing of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The conviction helped block da Silva from seeking the presidency again in October’s election.
Moro also said that a “criminal group” was aiming to “invalidate convictions for corruption and money laundering, hinder investigations that can reach powerful people or simply attack Brazilian institutions.”