Alaska borough votes to end membership in municipal league
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2019 12:44 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska borough plans to leave a state municipal group over the organization’s opposition to proposed spending cuts.
Alaska Public Media reported Monday that the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly voted 4-3 at its June 4 meeting to eliminate its $41,000 annual dues payment to the Alaska Municipal League.
Assembly member Jesse Sumner says his constituents do not agree with the league’s opposition to deep state spending cuts proposed by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
The league represents 165 Alaska communities and advocates for local governments’ collective interests in state and federal decisions.
Some residents of the borough north of Anchorage say the league’s positions do not accurately reflect the community.
League Executive Director Nils Andreassen says he is disappointed by the decision and plans to continue working to improve policies for Matanuska-Susitna.
Information from: KSKA-FM, http://www.kska.org
The Associated Press
