2 boys, 4 men facing multiple charges after trying to sell stolen laptop online

Toronto police have arrested two boys and four men in connection with the theft of a laptop and a firearm investigation.

Officers responded to a call for a person with a gun in the Queen Street West and Ossignton Avenue area around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 23-year-old woman had placed an ad on Kijiji to sell her laptop and made arrangements to meet a male who contacted her.

Two males arrived at the agreed location and allegedly took the laptop from the woman and fled. As they were fleeing, a black handgun fell from one of the males’ waistband.

The males then got into a silver Honda Civic which had been reported stolen.

The next day, a male tried to sell the woman’s laptop online. Officers arranged a meeting with him and then arrested him.

The suspect had the laptop, a large hunting knife, a credit card-style knife and a mini Glock air soft pistol at the time of the arrest.

Firearm seized in investigation where two boys and four men from Toronto were arrested. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Thereafter, police say a number of other boys and men were also arrested and the stolen vehicle was located.

Marijuana, ski masks and a quantity of brand new cell phones in their original packaging were also found and seized during the investigation.

Two 17-year old boys were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. One of them is facing a number of additional charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of weapons dangerous to public safety and unlawful possession of a Schedule III substance.

Four 18-year-old men are also facing one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. Police have identified them as Tajean Alexander-Smith, Matchushan Kamalakumaran and Mohsen Yahya, all from Toronto.

The fourth man, Laxsen Laxmikanthan, is also pacing charges of possession of marijuana for the purposes of trafficking, posession of the proceeds of crime and possession of marijuana in a public place.

All the suspects are scheduled to appear in court on July 31.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.