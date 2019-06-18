Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Xi supports North Korea's direction on issues ahead of visit
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 10:16 pm EDT
FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, poses with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a photo during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in the South China Sea, is visiting Beijing as the countries increasingly spar over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and Beijing's expanding military presence overseas. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP, File)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Chinese President Xi Jinping says North Korea is taking the “right direction” by politically resolving issues on the Korean Peninsula in a rare op-ed published by a North Korean state newspaper a day ahead of Xi’s visit to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Xi didn’t mention stalled nuclear weapons talks between Washington and Pyongyang in the Rodong Sinmun article Wednesday. He said that his visit would “strengthen strategic communication and exchange” between the traditional allies.
Xi will visit North Korea on Thursday and Friday. Kim met Xi four times in China last year during a diplomatic outreach that also involved meetings with the leaders of the United States and South Korea.