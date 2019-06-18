Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Weekend memorial events set for singer-musician Dr. John
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 6:28 pm EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015. file photo, Dr. John performs during a funeral tribute to Allen Toussaint in New Orleans. The family of the Louisiana-born musician known as Dr. John says the celebrated singer and piano player who blended black and white musical influence with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl, has died. He was 77. A family statement released by his publicist says Dr. John, who was born Mac Rebennack, died early Thursday of a heart attack. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
NEW ORLEANS — Weekend memorial services have been scheduled in New Orleans for singer and musician Malcom “Mac” Rebennack Jr., better known by his Voodoo-inspired stage name, Dr. John.
Rebennack, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died June 6 at age 77. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival says memorial services are set for Saturday at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown New Orleans. Public visitation starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m.
A service running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orpheum will be invitation only but will be broadcast on WWOZ FM. There was no immediate word on any music and entertainment stars who might attend.
That will be followed by a public “second line parade” that will begin at the theatre.