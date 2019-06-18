Test of resolve, credibility in US-Iran nuclear deal fallout

WASHINGTON — It’s a test of resolve and credibility for the United States and Iran as the two adversaries take steps sure to further inflame tensions in the Mideast and draw them closer to a flashpoint.

Iran says it’s breaking compliance with the international agreement that keeps it from making nuclear weapons. The Trump administration followed that announcement by ordering 1,000 more troops to the Middle East.

Iran soon could start enriching uranium to a step away from weapons-grade levels. That’s a challenge to President Donald Trump’s assurances to allies that the U.S. withdrawal from the deal last year made the world a safer place.

Iran’s president says his country does “not wage war with any nation” and that “the entire Iranian nation is unanimous in confronting” U.S. pressures.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press