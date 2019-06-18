Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Test of resolve, credibility in US-Iran nuclear deal fallout
by Matthew Lee, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 6:26 am EDT
This image released by the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday, June 17, 2019, according to the Navy, shows the aluminum and green composite material left behind following removal of an unexploded limpet mine used in an attack on the starboard side of motor vessel M/T Kokuka Courageous, while operating in the Gulf of Oman. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)
WASHINGTON — It’s a test of resolve and credibility for the United States and Iran as the two adversaries take steps sure to further inflame tensions in the Mideast and draw them closer to a flashpoint.
Iran says it’s breaking compliance with the international agreement that keeps it from making nuclear weapons. The Trump administration followed that announcement by ordering 1,000 more troops to the Middle East.
Iran soon could start enriching uranium to a step away from weapons-grade levels. That’s a challenge to President Donald Trump’s assurances to allies that the U.S. withdrawal from the deal last year made the world a safer place.
Iran’s president says his country does “not wage war with any nation” and that “the entire Iranian nation is unanimous in confronting” U.S. pressures.