Stocks rally in Toronto in broad-based move, U.S. stocks also move up

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, boosted higher by a broad-based rally led by the financial and materials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 169.35 points at 16,522.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 370.64 points at 26,483.17. The S&P 500 index was up 37.27 points at 2,926.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 148.41 points at 7,993.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.65 cents US compared with an average of 74.59 cents US on Monday.

The August crude contract was up US$2.15 at US$54.32 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 3.0 cents at US$2.36 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$5.80 at US$1,348.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 6.15 cents at US$2.71 a pound.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press