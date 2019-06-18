Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
San Francisco weighs 1st US city ban on e-cigarette sales
by Samantha Maldonado, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 1:12 am EDT
In this Monday, June 17, 2019, photo, Jacky Chan, 23, refills his electronic cigarette with vaping liquid in San Francisco. San Francisco supervisors are considering whether to move the city toward becoming the first in the United States to ban all sales of electronic cigarettes in an effort to crack down on youth vaping. The plan would ban the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes, as well as prohibit e-cigarette manufacturing on city property. (AP Photo/Samantha Maldonado)
San Francisco supervisors are considering whether to move the city toward becoming the first in the United States to ban all sales of electronic cigarettes.
It’s part of an effort to crack down on youth vaping.
The supervisors will vote Tuesday on measures to ban the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes in San Francisco until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completes a public health review of the devices. The plan would also ban manufacturing e-cigarettes on city property.
If supervisors approve the ban Tuesday, the measures will require a subsequent vote before they become law.
Supporters say the measures will limit young people’s access to e-cigarettes and would compel the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to study the products.
Critics say the measures could reduce access to a smoking alternative and would harm small businesses.