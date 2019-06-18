Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Romanian government survives no-confidence vote by lawmakers
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 12:49 pm EDT
Romanian Premier Viorica Dancila takes off her glasses during a parliament session debating a no confidence motion against her cabinet in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence vote called by opposition parties following weak results by the ruling party's candidates in the European Parliament elections last month. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s government has survived a no-confidence vote by lawmakers, as opposition parties did not gather enough support in parliament for their motion to oust Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.
Two hundred lawmakers voted Tuesday against the coalition led by the Social Democrats, who underperformed in last month’s European Parliament election and saw their leader, Liviu Dragnea, sent to prison after a corruption conviction.
The opposition needed votes from more than half of all 465 lawmakers to pass the no-confidence motion.
It was the third time Dancila’s government, which also includes the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, has survived such a challenge.
Romania will elect a new president this coming fall. Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in 2020.